The musical biopic A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, has scored a winning debut at the US box office. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy in crucial roles. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released on Christmas along with Robbert Eggers’ helmed Nosferatu. The gothic horror starring Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp set several records with its debut and occupied #3 in the weekly domestic box office chart. Unfortunately, Timothee’s movie missed a spot in the top five and managed to get the 6th position in the list. It was facing multiple PG movies during the holiday, and probably that is why it could not make it to the top 5.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, A Complete Unknown collected a strong $23.2 million during the weekend. It registered the sixth-biggest debut ever for a musical biopic on its five-day Christmas opening, and it collected $11.6 million from the three-day weekend. The musical biopic is also Searchlight’s third highest-grossing film ever at the US box office.

A Complete Unknown has also beaten The French Dispatch’s $16.1 million run as Searchlight’s 3rd biggest release ever in the United States in just five days. It will beat Poor Things’ entire run in the US next week already. Therefore, Timothee Chalamet’s film will also enter the All-Time Top 10 highest-grossing musical biopics.

A Complete Unknown’s synopsis states, “In 1961, unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar. He forges relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide.”

The film also received three nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture—Drama, Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet, and Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton. A Complete Unknown was released in theatres on December 25.

