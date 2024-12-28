Timothee Chalamet’s latest acting venture is the much-anticipated biopic on music icon Bob Dylan. The movie “A Complete Unknown” is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!. James Mangold wears the director’s cap for this film. The movie follows pop icon Bob Dylan’s early years as a rising star to the infamous controversy of his using electrical instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. “A Complete Unknown” has been one of the most awaited releases of 2024. Now that the movie has finally been released, there is an added curiosity about whether it will meet its expectations.

How much will Timothee Chalamet’s “A Complete Unknown” earn on its opening weekend?

“A Complete Unknown” was released in the US theatres on December 25, 2024. After the film’s release, industry experts predicted how much the movie would earn over the weekend. The movie was filmed within a USD $60-$70 million budget. Deadline reported that the film could gross USD $24 million+ until New Year’s Eve from the 2,500 theatres across the USA. The movie raked $1.4 million on previews alone, following which it earned $7.2 million on opening day.

Reviews for the biopic have mainly been positive so far, with many critics and viewers praising Timothee Chalamet for this performance. The movie is also commended for breaking the opening day gross of the production label’s previous releases post-COVID. Critics cite the availability of theatres post-COVID and heavy nostalgia for many, which adds to the film’s demand.

“A Complete Unknown” also features Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. Watch the trailer for James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” here:

