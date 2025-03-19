Timothée Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown achieved a notable box office success alongside being critically acclaimed. The film was available on digital platforms as VOD but is not set to arrive on its home streaming platform soon. Scroll below for the deets.

About

It is a biographical musical drama by James Mangold based on Bob Dylan’s rise in the 1960s folk music space and his controversial shift to electric instruments. It received positive reviews and became one of the highest-grossing biographical musicals. It has excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. It has been certified fresh by critics with an 82% rating. The critics’ consensus states, “Charged by Timothée Chalamet’s electric performance, this ballad of Bob Dylan might not get under the enigmatic artist’s skin but will make you feel like you’ve spent time in his company.”

A Complete Unknown got a 95% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. The movie features Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan with an ensemble cast of Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, Eriko Hatsune, Big Bill Morganfield, Will Harrison, and Scoot McNairy in supporting roles. For the unversed, the film’s title is derived from one of the chorus of his single Like a Rolling Stone.

The biographical musical earned multiple accolades, including eight nominations, at the 97th Academy Awards. Timothée Chalamet won the Best Actor award at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. The American Film Institute and the National Board of Review named the movie one of the top 10 films of 2024.

Box Office Performance

A Complete Unknown is a notable box office success that opened in the theatres on Christmas Day in 2024. The film debuted with $11.7 million from 2,835 theaters, surpassing initial projections. Initially, the movie was not released in the overseas markets. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the film collected $74.78 million at the US box office and $57.2 million overseas. The worldwide collection of the biographical musical has hit the $131.99 million mark.

Timothée Chalamet’s film has surpassed Ray’s global haul to become the seventh highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. For the unversed, Ray is focused on the life of soul musician Ray Charles, which Taylor Hackford directed. It features Jamie Foxx as Charles, along with Kerry Washington, Clifton Powell, Harry Lennix, Terrence Howard, Larenz Tate, Richard Schiff, and Regina King in supporting roles. It had a global haul of $124 million.

When & where will the film be streamed?

Bob Dylan’s musical biopic was available on digital platforms for rent and VOD. After 94 days of theatrical release, A Complete Unknown will debut on Hulu on March 27. It will also be available on Disney+.

A glimpse of the future. #ACompleteUnknown streams on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus March 27. pic.twitter.com/HWHiMtdUmw — Hulu (@hulu) March 18, 2025

