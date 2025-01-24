Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have ended their relationship after nearly three years together, though the exact timing of their split remains unclear.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in May 2022 when they were seen getting cozy aboard a yacht in Cannes, but Huckstepp’s identity remained a mystery at the time, even though their chemistry was evident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp’s Relationship in Spotlight

Foxx and Huckstepp’s relationship unfolded publicly over the years, with highlights including a romantic Labor Day getaway in Cabo San Lucas and intimate moments captured on shopping trips and dinner dates in Los Angeles. Their last public appearance was during another Mexican vacation in late October 2024.

Actor Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were spotted on the beach during a romantic getaway in Mexico. Jamie seemed to be in good spirits and good health, while rumors continue to swirl that disgraced mogul Diddy had something to do with Jamie’s recent mystery illness. 📷: HEM /… pic.twitter.com/DbIQ4WxWG5 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) October 31, 2024

Jamie Foxx’s Subtle Hint to His Separation

The 57-year-old, hospitalized last year due to a mysterious illness, kept himself busy professionally, recently performing in Atlanta for his Netflix comedy special, ‘What Had Happened Was.’

The special debuted in December and showcased his humor as he playfully declared a shift in his dating preferences, humorously announcing he was done dating white women.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you — I’ve been cured,” he said while sitting at a grand piano.“I’ve been cured of everything — no more white girls. I’m serious!

The ‘Django Unchained’ star went on to sing that he was “back on the black side of town.” “No more potato salad and raisins,” he continued. “No more white girls! No more spray tan. No more big titties, no ass. No more white girls. I gotta let ’em know!”

Foxx was previously in a six-year relationship with Katie Holmes.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Discovered By A Talent Scout At This Age While Vacationing In NYC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News