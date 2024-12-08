Jamie Foxx is said to have opened up about his “near-death experience” during his mysterious 2023 health scare in his standup special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was. Several audience members reported that the Hollywood star revealed he had been “within an inch of his life” during an October taping of the Netflix show. The special is set to premiere on December 10.

Jamie Foxx Discussed His Recovery in Length

Demecos Chambers, a devoted follower of Foxx, attended the Atlanta taping. He shared with CNN that the Django Unchained star recounted the complete timeline of events, from collapsing on the Back in Action set to regaining consciousness 20 days later.

The Oscar winner also apparently disclosed his previously unshared diagnosis and provided an in-depth account of his recovery journey. Foxx told the audience that “he passed out and remembered waking up” before calling it a “near-death experience.” “He spoke about waking up in the hospital,” Chambers noted. “He thought he just passed out for a second, but it was two or three weeks. He was in a stone-cold coma,” he continued.

The 56-year-old shared that he had already grown a beard by the time he regained consciousness. Chambers claimed Foxx said that “if he didn’t get to the hospital in that moment and the nurse didn’t treat him in a certain timeframe, he said he would have died.” The actor was reportedly close to death as Chambers added, “He was gone. It was lights out.”

Jamie Foxx Credited His Daughters For Keeping Him Alive

Foxx acknowledged his family, especially daughters Corinne, 30, and Anelise, 16, for saving his life.

“His daughter was playing a family guitar and that is what woke him up and kept him alive during his coma,” Chambers recalled from the secretive standup. “He really worships his daughters. They play a significant part of the show. He says this situation gave him a grander perspective on life and the people around him.”

Foxx’s journey to full health continues even though he has made a remarkable recovery. “He was able to function on his own and didn’t need any assistance on stage. He’s very much active and robust, but you can tell that he’s recovering from a serious health issue – he’s more conscious of how he moves,” Chambers said. “But he talks about how great he feels and does some jumping up and down.”

He added, “Jamie is an amazing storyteller. He can tell a story where you feel like you’re sitting with your uncles. It was hilarious.” Foxx’s eldest daughter shared in April last year that he had suffered a “medical complication” and was recovering in the hospital. The family, however, chose not to disclose specific details about the incident. The actor was transferred to a rehabilitation facility following weeks of intensive care.

