‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have announced their plans to host a new game show.

The announcement comes just days after Jamie Foxx‘s daughter reassured fans that her father is out of the hospital and has been for weeks, following speculation the family was “preparing for the worst”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment,” Jamie and Corinne said in a statement.

The statement, accessed by Mirror.co.uk further read: “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

The new series is expected to premiere in 2024 and will feature the non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their well known family members. The celebrities will be hidden and contestants can win up to $100,000 by correctly identifying them.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx had earlier posted a health update regarding her father, whose hospitalisation was first announced on April 12. According to Corrine, the Oscar-winning actor was out of the hospital and was “recuperating” for weeks.

He’s also apparently healthy enough to be playing pickleball, reports Variety. “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corrine wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

