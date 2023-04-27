Actor Jamie Foxx is apparently beating the odds to survive his recent medical emergency. While there are very little details of his health scare, a new report says that his condition was so serious that he almost died.

“Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention,” a source told Radar Online, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 55-year-old actor reportedly had to be revived by doctors, but their immediate actions luckily saved his life.

“It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived – he is very lucky to be alive!” the insider added. “He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did.”

As to what led to Jamie’s medical emergency, the source explained: “Jamie suffers from high blood pressure, which doctors say can cause clots in the brain leading to a stroke. Doctors believe this was a long time coming, and really, if they hadn’t acted fast, Jamie might well have been a goner.”

Jamie was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on April 11 while shooting his new movie ‘Back in Action,’ which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The source notes that stress on the set of his new film was likely a major factor in his collapse.

Prior to his health scare, Jamie allegedly suffered “an absolute meltdown” during production in England, going ballistic on several members of the crew and leading to the firing of two directors and his own personal driver.

“Jamie has absolutely been troubled throughout the shoot,” another source said.

“He wasn’t fun to be around – especially for Cameron. But now there seems to have been a good reason for it.” The tense atmosphere made Cameron rethink her unretirement from acting after a nine-year absence.

Over the weekend, a source gave an update on Jamie’s condition, telling PEOPLE that he remained hospitalised, but he’s “awake and alert.” The source said: “He’s OK, thank God. He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation.”

