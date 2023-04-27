Miley Cyrus could be said to be a rebellious child who likes to live outside the social construct. She has also been controversy’s favourite child as well. From wearing a prosthetic p*nis to twerking on stage, she has done some of the most scandalous things. At the age of 15, she did a risque photoshoot that made headlines. Years later, she revisited the memory and took back her apology for her photoshoot. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

The singer started her year with a bang as she dropped her single Flowers, which allegedly is a cryptic dig on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. She has always been unabashedly unapologetic.

In 2018, Miley Cyrus went on a throwback ride and shared several pictures on her Twitter. One of them included a cover issue of the New York Post from 2008. It read, “MILEY’S SHAME”, followed by the lede, “TV’s ‘Hannah apologises for near-nude pic.” Miley tweeted it with the quote, “IM NOT SORRY, F*CK YOU.”

Take A Look:

The infamous photograph of Miley Cyrus was taken by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz for Vanity Fair. The then 15-year-old Disney alum was wrapped in what looked like a satin sheet with a lot of her back exposed. Miley at that time shared, “No, I mean I had a big blanket on. And I thought, ‘This looks pretty and really natural.’ I think it’s really artsy.” She said this in reference to the pic being potentially seen as controversial. She has been this bold and confident about her body from that age only, it seems. But she had to issue an apology as she was still on Disney doing Hannah Montana.

Disney spokesperson said, “Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines.” And Miley Cyrus’ apology stated, “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.”

