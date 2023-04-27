Henry Cavill is adored by the fans for his portrayal of Superman. He garnered loads of female fans in this role. The actor made his first appearance in that role in 2013’s Man of Steel. Henry’s co-star Amy Adams, who plays his love interest Lois Lane reportedly confessed about objectifying Cavill, and honestly, we can’t blame her for that either. She once shared a similar incident when her daughter, Aviana, who was a toddler back then, touched Henry inappropriately and the reaction given by the actor is just hilarious. Scroll below to get the entire scoop.

Cavill fans were outrageously upset when the actor left the DCEU after James Gunn and Peter Safran became the heads of the studio. His last appearance as Superman was in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam.

Amy Adams in one of her appearances on The Graham Norton Show, revealed how her daughter created an embarrassing situation when she met with Henry Cavill for the first time. The actress revealed that she was just a toddler but was in awe of The Witcher actor. She recalled how her daughter came around Henry’s cr*tch in terms of height.

Amy Adams said her daughter, with little hands, reached out towards Henry Cavill to touch him, but he turned away, and she ended up squeezing his bum. Adams then mentioned what her co-star’s reaction was to that, and it will leave you splits. Henry responded by saying, “Like mother, like daughter!” She shared the incident to US Weekly as well.

To the unversed, when Amy Adams saw a shirtless Henry Cavill, she couldn’t stop herself from objectifying the English actor. She even reportedly confessed to the actor, saying that she is not that ‘pervy’ in reality. Check out the video of Amy Adams sharing the story here, and it has been going viral for some time on Instagram.

In another report by Toronto Sun via Ok! magazine, Henry Cavill shared his version of the incident revolving around Amy Adams’ daughter Aviana. He shared, “She was always quite shy when I tried to talk to her. She then took the opportunity to actually look at my outfit, and she wanted to touch it. So she reached out, and she just happened to be at (crotch) height, and she suddenly put her hand out… Amy said, ‘No, you can’t do that!'”

