After releasing a nail biting trailer of the upcoming thriller ‘Durgamati: The Myth’, the makers of the film, now unveil the characters posters of the film, keeping the excitement top notch.

Advertisement

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media and shared new character posters. The posters feature Karan Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill.

Advertisement

In the caption Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Victim or Mastermind? Get ready to meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bhumi Pednekar looks extremely fierce in the poster of Durgamati, and has left the fans excited for the release. Arshad Warsi looks all things intense, with a mystical expression.

The thriller is helmed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar, Cape of Good Films and bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia Entertainment.

Durgamati will release on December 11 and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati, says she wants to explore all genres. She also opened up on the basic challenge for an actor while working in a horror film.

“I want to explore all genres and put up superlative performances in each one of them. As an artiste, that is my personal ambition. I want to be in the best films that are being made in India today and put up diverse performances that test me, push me to the max,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi said she doesn’t want to make a genre or a type of film her niche.

Did y’all like the new poster featuring Bhumi Pednekar? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan To Be Paid 21 Crores For Deepika Padukone & Prabhas Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube