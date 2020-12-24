How things have changed in a matter of just one year. Christmas was always the most coveted spot for the arrival of Hindi films, considering several all-time blockbusters have been scored during this season and many new records have been set. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have particularly eyed this spot for over a decade now. Even this year, had things stayed as per plans, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha would have made it to the screens. Alas, that is not the case now and theatres could well have stayed barren had it not been for the arrival of Shakeela this Friday.

To think of it, this was a stuck film which has for some renewed interest going for it due to the absence of any competition whatsoever. While Richa Chadha is leading the show here, Pankaj Tripathi has a key role to play here as well. The man is much in demand, especially after Mirzapur, and hence it’s not a surprise to see him occupy as much space in the file marketing plan as the leading lady herself.

By the look of things, the film is looking exactly like Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture. Now it could well be the case that the life story of Shakeela could have followed the same graph as Silk Smitha. Hence, the film made on her life too is following the same trajectory.

In the film’s promo, it is being said that real-life Shakeela had the stardom to bring audiences in theatres. One just hopes that the same happens at least at certain single screens theatres especially, where the film has a target audience.

To begin with, even a day of 25 lakhs would be a reason good enough to celebrate. In the recent past films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Indoo Ki Jawani have struggled to touch this mark on the first day. Hope Shakeela manages to do that.

