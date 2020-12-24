A good thriller will give you you a true, all-encompassing distraction. It’s all about the adrenaline rush, unexpected twists, and intricate plot. And the best thing is Netflix offers a massive library of movies at your fingertips.

The streaming platform’s offerings on thriller movies are nothing short of gold. The films allow you to miss everything in the span of one whirlwind second. So if you are looking for absolute distraction, below, we’ve rounded up the best thriller movies on Netflix.

Go ahead and take your cell phone and bury it under some blankets in another room, because our list of best thrillers on Netflix will get your hearts pounding!

Night Crawler

Jake Gyllenhaal starrer 2014 noir-thriller is one of the hidden gems available of Netflix. Directed by Dan Gilroy, the film is greatly under-appreciated. Actor Jake plays the role of a small-time criminal who lands a job filming gruesome accidents and crime scenes for an LA TV station. It’s a twisted tale of consumerism and unethical journalism.

Uncut Gems

If you are looking at the thrill of big, risky bets then this is the movie for you. In the film, Adam Sandler plays the role of Howard Ratner, a jeweller who makes a big bet that could either reset him financially or put his life on the line. The film is directed by Safdie brothers.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

It’s one of the best psychological thriller films available on Netflix. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, who has won for best screenplay at Cannes for it. Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman play the role of a married couple whose family starts falling apart after inviting an orphaned boy into their home.

Gerald’s Game

The film is the product of Mike Flanagan who has delivered gems like Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House. Gerald’s Game tells the story of a woman whose husband dies suddenly of a heart attack but she’s left handcuffed to the bed and must find a way to survive. Intriguing, isn’t it? If this doesn’t convince you, then the film is the adaption of Stephen Kings’s novel of the same name. Need we say more?

Good Time

Another film from Safdie brothers. Before Robert Pattinson would star as the new Batman, the three collaborated for the film Good Time. In the film, Pattison essays the role of a street hustler and bank robber, who is desperately trying to get his brother out of prison after a job goes wrong. Benny Safdie plays the role of his brother in the film.

So which one are you planning on to watch this time? Let us know in the comments.

