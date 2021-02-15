Drishyam 2 is barely days away and now the director’s interesting revelation changes everything. Returning with the sequel after a gap of 7 years, Jeethu Joseph has now given a hint of what possibly made him work on the thriller franchise.

Joseph has recently shared how thriller movies are his kind of movies, the genre he loves and it is thriller movies like Sherlock that are his favourite. Does this not sound like a reason to take up a thriller movie franchise like Drishyam which in itself is a highly thrilling film.

While the 2nd part comes out, let us remind you that part one of the franchise was a major hit and made people’s head spin with jaw-breaking story and it was so much loved and well-received that an hindi remake was made as well. Drishyam 2 with all the love and anticipation in minds of people will be hoping for the same.

Drishyam 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 19th February. Georgekutty returns with the aim to save hai family yet again, as the stakes raise how far will he go this time to save his family.

Talking about the film releasing on OTT, Mohanlal recently told IANS, “The advantage of Drishyam 2 releasing on an OTT platform is that this movie will have an exclusive premiere globally. Making it available to avid cinephiles across 240 countries will help us reach a wider segment of audience across regions and languages. I hope the audiences will truly enjoy the experience of ‘First Day, First Stream’. The medium changes but my pursuit of entertaining my fans remains unchanged,”

