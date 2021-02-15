Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original movie, Drishyam 2 has been making all the right noise ever since its trailer dropped a few days ago. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, this Malayalam-thriller also stars Meena, Esther and Ansiba in significant roles. While Drishyam 1 was a huge success when it released in 2013, director Jeethu Joseph believes that the audience will love and appreciate the sequel as much as they loved the first part of the film.

Sharing his experience of directing the legendary actor Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph says that even after four decades in the film industry, Mohanlal is very much a director’s actor. “Mohanlal is one of the finest actors in India. He is highly professional, and above all he is a director’s actor. He exceeds the Director’s expectations. He is very interesting to work with and there’s a lot to learn from him as well.”

Mohanlal has entertained his fans for over three decades now. He has delivered back-to-back blockbusters on the big screen. As the attention of cine-lovers gets focused on OTT platforms lately, he said these are exciting times for everyone in the film industry.

The actor, who will soon be seen in Drishyam 2, which drops digitally on February 19. “The advantage of Drishyam 2 releasing on an OTT platform is that this movie will have an exclusive premiere globally. Making it available to avid cinephiles across 240 countries will help us reach a wider segment of audience across regions and languages. I hope the audiences will truly enjoy the experience of ‘First Day, First Stream’. The medium changes but my pursuit of entertaining my fans remains unchanged,” he told IANS.

With new twists and turns, Drishyam 2 is all set to premiere on 19th February 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories.

