Kartik Aaryan is now basking in the glory of making it big in Bollywood. The actor made his debut with Luv Ranjan’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Now the actor is all set to appear in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Advertisement

Last year, the 30-year-old actor made headlines for gifting his mother Mala Tiwari a luxurious Mini Cooper. A year before that, the actor even purchased the apartment he used to live in. The actor is now once again making headlines for bringing home a new luxury car.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan shelled out a whopping Rs 4.5 crore to buy Lamborghini Urus and shared the video of the same on his Instagram handle. He opted for the black colour of the SUV, also got a fancy number plate for the Urus and got bomb-shocked while posing with his new car. The actor also owns a Royal Enfield bike and a BMW 5 Series luxury sedan. Take a look at the video shared by a fan on Twitter:

Pop the champagne 🍾 because @TheAaryanKartik is here with his new baby 🚗 #KartikAaryan buys one of the most expensive cars and is the only actor to own this swanky #Lamborghini . Yippie ❤️😍💗🧿🎉🥰🌟 pic.twitter.com/g0Nw5OtgS6 — Kartik_Aaryan_Maniacs (@AaryanManiacs) April 6, 2021

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is not the only actor to buy the mean machine that houses a 4L twin-turbocharged V8 belting out 641 horsepower. Both Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty had bought the Italian automobile manufacturer’s one of a kind sports SUV. One of the major reasons why Bollywood celebrities opt for the luxury SUV is that it is perfect for the bad roads in India and is very versatile. It can hit a ton in just 3.6 seconds while 200 kmph comes up in just 12.8 seconds. While Urus weighs a massive 2.2 tonnes, it offers a top speed of 305 kmph.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan on Monday shared an update on Instagram that he has tested negative for coronavirus. The Love Aaj Kal actor shared a sun-kissed selfie on the platform in which he has kept his finger in a horizontal direction like a negative (minus) sign. He even wrote a quirky caption along with the picture. “Negative…14 din ka vanvaas khatam…Back to work,” wrote the actor.

Must Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik “Serial S*xual Predator & Pervert”, Praises Rekha For Boosting ‘Sad’ Music Reality Show Indian Idol 12

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube