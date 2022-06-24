It’s raining Ranbir Kapoor and no one is allowed to complain! The actor who recently released the trailer of his long-awaited magnum opus Brahmastra, is now back to introduce the world to another magnum opus. Yes, we are talking about Shamshera. After waiting for the past two years, finally, Yash Raj Films has today released the first official trailer of the period drama that brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt & Vaani Kapoor.

Advertisement

The 3-minute 5-second-long trailer is a sneak peek into the world of Shamshera. While it is about a dacoit and how he has to fight the oppressors one fine day, it is also about a legacy that he has to love upto. And if you haven’t noticed yet, Ranbir is playing a double role! That is ample of Ranbir and we are all up for it.

Advertisement

What seems to be promising about this Karan Malhotra directorial is that he has used Ranbir Kapoor’s charm and his unique innocence even when he is playing a dacoit. The trailer opens to a carefree guy who is dancing to his own rhythm while introducing you to his dark world. That’s a pretty good start by the way. Sanjay Dutt is back to play the bad guy, but this has to be unique because it is Malhotra who first made him the iconic villain Kancha Cheena in Agneepath.

While Vaani Kapoor is the seductress and beauty with brains, her styling seems a bit questionable. If this is an era way before independence, she is dressed quite late 90s. Maybe there is a justification for the same in the movie. But the entire trailer is a visual treat and does make you curious to know the world. Malhotra is a good storyteller and this is a project he has taken a lot of time to shape. Let’s hope we aren’t up for another Thugs Of Hindostan. Fingers crossed.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Review: Aamir Khan Is A Feather Navigating Life With Innocence Enough To Enthral Us All With Forest Gump’s Indian Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram