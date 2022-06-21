Two Anand L Rai films in one year? (Yes, I am counting from December To December). Well, pandemic has indeed changed a lot and the uncertainty has fastracked all of us. But is that good in all the cases? Only the release of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s latest movie Raksha Bandhan will tell. The makers have now released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie, and one thing is for sure, the vibrant vibe that Rai brings to his cinema is unique and cannot be reflected.

Partnering with the power-writer couple and longtime confidant Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, Aanand after a satisfyingly beautiful fairy-tale (Atrangi Re!) gets into the demographics of a family in small town India and the gaga that happens over the wedding. Raksha Bandhan stars Akshay Kumar as the brother of 4 sisters and is also the parent figure for them, is a story about the hardships that he goes through to get them married. Because he promised their mother so.

Well, the 2 minutes 53 second long trailer takes you through the life, struggles, and conflicts of the people involved. While it all looks entertaining and just like Anand-Himamshu-Kanika’s past collaboration also has punches that land, the unsure bone lies with Akshay Kumar. The actor at this point is wrapping up films every fortnight and doesn’t invest much in creating a character. Raksha Bandhan has a mix and match of his past character and it looks like a recurring Kumar from the past. I hope he doesn’t do to this one what he did to Atrangi Re.

Bhumi Pednekar is not given a lot in the trailer. But knowing the cinema Rai and Kanika create and their love for their female characters, there definitely is a side that is saved for the big screens it seems. Music is by Himesh Reshammiya and it has an old-school vibe to it. But not to forget he last composed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo songs and I am not at all a fan of that album. Please do good Himesh, the last Rai album was a prolific AR Rahman gem.

All in all there are emotions, colours, feelings, a never-wrong Seema Pahwa, and the Aanand L Rai vibe we all crave. But there are also things that might pull everything down and my fingers are already crossed.

