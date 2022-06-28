It is a known fact by now that the seven members of BTS are way more talented than what they were given credit for, in the early years. It also helps that all seven of them have charms of their own and when it comes to V or Kim Taehyung, his beauty is one such factor. In a recent turn of events, a popular magazine curated a list of the most handsome men of 2022 and guess what, V just left behind Robert Pattinson and our very own Hrithik Roshan to take up the first place.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Tae aka ARMY’s winter bear has lately been in the news for his appearance at the Celine summer runway show in Paris. He was at the grand event with BLACKPINK fame Lisa and the popular actor Park Bo-gum. His leather-dominant look was a clear hit at the event and fans were quick to have a meltdown over how dreamy he looked. He was spotted wearing a sheer, well-fitting black shirt and a set of black leather pants which were topped up with a contrasting red leather jacket.

Advertisement

In the most recent turn of events, Techno Sports Magazine released a list of the Most Handsome Man 2022 and let’s just say it was full of extremely good-looking hunks. BTS’ V topped the list, taking the first position, which was followed by Ant-Man fame Paul Rudd. Robert Pattinson was in third place while Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan stood in the fourth position. It is to be noted that former footballer David Beckham also had a place in the list, taking up the fifth spot.

Thor and Fast And Furious fame Idris Elba was one of the sixth positions in the most handsome men’s list while the Iraqi man who was deported for being too good-looking secured the seventh spot. Apart from BTS’ V and Robert Pattinson, actor Tom Cruise was also named as one of the most handsome men in the world.

The ninth and the tenth positions in the list of Most Handsome Man 2022, were taken up by Chris Evans and Noah Mills, respectively, and let’s just say we are far from disappointed.

What do you think about BTS’ V, Robert Pattinson, and Hrithik Roshan’s positions in this list? Let us know in the comments!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Getting $301 Million Offer For Pirates Of The Caribbean Is All “Made Up”, Reps Clear

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram