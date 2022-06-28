Back in 2014, Amber Heard became the victim of the Hollywood hacking scandal where her explicit pictures were released on social media. A lot of A-list Hollywood celebrities became the victim of the hacking scandal including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens to name a few. Amid the same, Heard’s pictures were also leaked and a few involved her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a compromising situation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, the pictures were leaked over Labour Day weekend and hundreds of Lawrence’s n*de pictures along with other Hollywood beauties were stolen from their private accounts and uploaded online. As soon as the pictures were leaked, the FBI immediately launched an investigation on the same.

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard got engaged in 2014 after which the scandal of leaking private photos of multiple celebs happened. According to a report on the internet by New York Daily News, the leaked videos showed Heard getting involved in an apparent thr**some along with smoking with what looked like a bong.

In one of the 50 rumoured topless photos, Amber Heard is apparently seen holding a sign that reads ‘Tonto’, which might also be referring to Johnny Depp ‘s character from The Lone Ranger.

Not just that, the pictures also featured Depp and Heard performing an intimate bedroom scene from their first film ‘The Rum Diary’ from 2011.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp recently won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard and ever since then, the two have been making headlines and how.

If the recent reports are to be believed, an Australian pop culture gossip site Poptopic.com reported that Disney has now finally apologised to Johnny Depp. They reportedly made a sweet gesture and even offered him a whopping 2355 crore ($301 million) to return as the iconic Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard’s explicit photo leak in 2014? Tell us in the comments below.

