Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The actress had made several allegations on her ex-husband s*xually assaulting her, trying to hurt her sister Whitney Henriquez among others. But the jury found her unconvincing, owing to which she was asked to pay damages worth $10.35 million. While she’s struggling to make that happen, new pictures of her alleged affair with Cara Delevingne have now surfaced on the internet. Scroll below for details!

It was during the UK trial that pictures of Amber with Elon Musk in an elevator went viral on social media. The duo was all cosy and they were shockingly doing it all at Johnny Depp’s penthouse while he was away. Later, pictures with James Franco in the same elevator were also surfaced during the Virginia trial.

There had been reports that Amber Heard was involved in a threesome with James Franco and Cara Delevingne. It was the Aquaman actress’ friend who claimed that she cheated on Johnny Depp with Cara. New pictures released by Popcorned Planet now confirm the same.

While the pictures are a little blurred, going by the looks of it, most are convinced that the mystery woman Amber Heard is kissing is none other than Cara Delevingne. Most of her fans cannot help but notice her world-famous eyebrows.

Take a look at the leaked glimpses below:

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has been under the wrath after losing the defamation trial. Netizens have been demanding her boycott from Hollywood and removal from Aquaman 2. Many have also been demanding Disney to apologize to Johnny Depp.

