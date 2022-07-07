Rapper Kanye West has shared his staggering seven-figure performance fee when debunking a claim that he charged $1 million for a performance.

Kanye responded to RapThoughtsDaily’s Instagram post about several artists’ performance fee. Catching wind of the post, the Atlanta native contacted the Instagram account and asked to correct it as he claimed that he actually charges much more than $1 million, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Please change this,” Kanye wrote to the account, adding, “my performance fee is $8 million.”

The account also noted in the caption of its post, “KANYE MESSAGED ITS $8Million not $1 Million,” and shared a screenshot of the rapper’s message to them via its Story.

Previously, the Kanye West Instagram account put together a list of artists‘ performance fees, which included the likes of Joey Bada$$, JID, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Kid Cudi and Tyler, the Creator. According to the account, Drake’s show costs $500,000, while Young Thug charges triple at $1.5 million per show.

Kanye has made Forbes’ list of worldwide billionaires. According to the magazine, per April this year, the Grammy Award-winning artist’s net worth is $2 billion, making him the wealthiest musician in the world.

