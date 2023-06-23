Loreen Feels Accepted In The LGBTQ+ Community As She Receives A Pride Icon At The 'Attitude Pride Awards 2023'

Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen has said that she has never felt more accepted than in the LGBTQ+ community. The 39-year-old, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 and again in 2023, was named a pride icon at the Attitude Pride Awards 2023.

Speaking at the event, which took place at The Langham Hotel in London, Loreen said: “Thank you so much for this… this community is all about love.”

Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, has been open about her sexuality in the past, saying that she identifies as bis*xual. She has also spoken about the importance of the LGBTQ+ community to her, saying that they have “always been there for me”.