Loreen Feels Accepted In The LGBTQ+ Community As She Receives A Pride Icon At The 'Attitude Pride Awards 2023'

Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen has said that she has never felt more accepted than in the LGBTQ+ community. The 39-year-old, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012 and again in 2023, was named a pride icon at the Attitude Pride Awards 2023.
Speaking at the event, which took place at The Langham Hotel in London, Loreen said: “Thank you so much for this… this community is all about love.”
Loreen, whose real name is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui, has been open about her sexuality in the past, saying that she identifies as bis*xual. She has also spoken about the importance of the LGBTQ+ community to her, saying that they have “always been there for me”.
The awards aim to celebrate some of the biggest LGBTQ+ names in showbiz, as well as unsung everyday heroes who have championed rights or challenged stigma in the face of adversity.
Model Munroe Bergdorf, 35, who made history in January 2022 as the first transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK, along with singer/songwriter Victoria Canal, 24, and DJ Barbara Butch, 42, were also among those named as winners of the pride icon award. Loreen added at the event about how she loves the UK: “I see London as the epicentre for creativity. You guys are the trendsetters.
“Whatever happens, whenever you want to see what is trending, what is the new thing? I go to England (or) London to see, ‘Oh my god that is trending right now’. Then it’s going to be big, like in a year or so. So this is the space where all the trendsetters live.”
Loreen’s comments come at a time when there is a growing acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in society. However, there is still much work to be done, and Loreen’s words are a reminder of the importance of the LGBTQ+ community and the need to continue fighting for equality.
