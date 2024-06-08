Ramoji Rao Garu, the man who spent a whopping 100 crores on building the World’s Largest Film City in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City, passed away at the age of 87. The media mogul was undergoing treatment and succumbed at the hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Padma Vibhushan, who contributed a lot to the industry.

Ramoji was the head of ETV Network, Eenadu Network and Usha Kiran Movies apart from heading Ramoji group that includes world’s largest film studio – Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad! Spread over 1666 acres, this studio beats Hollywood which is an area in Los Angeles, while RFC is only a film studio.

Spent 100 Crore!

Ramoji Rao Garu initially spent a whopping 100 crore to turn Ramoji Film City into the World’s Largest Film Studio. But many times, people have discussed the spooky nature of this film studio after the sunset. So, is it haunted, or are all the tales baseless? I will share my first-hand experience!

The Horror Tales!

When I started staying at Ramoji Film City as a part of accommodation at my work place, I did not know it was haunted. Until I started hearing stories about it. I was given a lot of suggestions and warnings by my peers, not to roam around alone after the sunset, not react to strange things and more. Though none of them scared me. But I did experience some eerie things that happened!

The Unwanted Whispers

So, one of these nights, there was a shoot happening in front of my hotel room, and I could see it from my window. There was loud music and noises because of the shoot. But guess what was strange? I could still feel a strong string of people talking in the lobby outside my room entrance. Logically, it was impossible to hear that chatter over the shoot sound, so out of curiosity, I opened the door but could not find anyone. Except for the fact that I could hear chatter and whispers again as soon as I closed the door!

The Illusions!

I frequently worked night shifts at the place, and there were nights when I would take a chance to stroll a bit with a friend. Now, let us face it: strolling in between a forest is eerie and spooky. But there were nights when we would see random, strange things. For instance, I saw a car and a man sitting in the car but not seeing it the very next moment. Usually, we did not react but cross-checked if it was only one person’s illusion. But no, it never was one person’s illusion. But yes, these illusions happened and vanished within the blink of an eye!

The Knocks & The Locks

The hotel where I was put had its own tales of some exaggerated facts blended with a bit of fiction. I heard stories about half-eaten food and more. But yes, there were occasional knocks without anyone knocking. And there were random locking of the doors that froze me at times living in a room alone. But even if the place is haunted, it has never done any harm to anyone.

All my experiences are true, but they could be a part of my psychological assumptions or a figment of my imagination for someone who loves haunted tales and paranormal stuff! So, is Ramoji Film City haunted? No, but Yes, but No!

Ramoji Film City serves as the venue for the shooting of almost 500 films every year! From Baahubali and RRR to most of Rohit Shetty’s films, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish and more have been shot at RFC. The film city was a battlefield earlier where the Nizams of Hyderabad fought their battles and lost many of their soldiers. But later, Ramoji Rao Garu built a paradise for cinemaholics on the very land – one of the most adventurous places to live in for a film buff, watching all the shoots happening and all the sets in real life.

May his soul rest in peace!

