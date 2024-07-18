Suriya’s Kanguva still has a few months left before it hits the big screens, but that does not mean the fans would have to wait so long for their favorite superstar’s glimpse from the movie. The makers have announced that the film’s first single will be out soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was initially titled Suriya 39 when announced a few years ago. The film’s pre-production began in 2021. It has an ensemble of cast members, including Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and more. The film has an estimated budget of over 350 crore, which is bigger than many big-budget movies of the time.

Suriya-led Kanguva has been shot across seven countries on various continents of India. The makers had a specific look in mind, as this is a unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood to work in technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Made under the banner of Studio Green, Kanguva, led by Suriya, is one of the year’s biggest films. As the makers have kept the audience on the edge with their intriguing posters, they are ready to transport everyone into its thrilling world. The makers have announced the release of the Fire Song with a new poster featuring Suriya from the film. The song will be released on 23rd July, Tuesday.

The makers have dropped a thrilling new poster to announce the release of Kanguva’s Fire Song, all set to release on July 23. They captioned the Instagram post, “Ignite your spirits and ready yourselves for a blazing celebration,” along with the release date for the song. Check out the poster here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

For the unversed, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani will make their Tamil debut with Suriya’s Kanguva. It is all set to be released in the theatres on October 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Diwali 2024 Box Office Clash: Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran Locks Horns With Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky & Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News