Janhvi Kapoor’s spy thriller Ulajh seems to have intrigued the audience enough on Sunday since the film has managed to take the 3.57 crore total from the two days to a further respectable 6 crore matching with its competitor Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Ulajh Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the early trends, Janhvi Kapoor’s serious avatar has brought some serious numbers to the table as well. On the third day, Sunday, the film is expected to earn almost 2.20 – 2.50 crore. This is an impressive growth from the opening day.

Ulajh opened at 1.37 crore on Friday and took a considerable jump on Saturday, earning 2.20 crore at the box office. On Sunday, the film took a further jump to earn in the range of 2.20 – 2.50 crore.

Ulajh Takes An Impressive Jump

Janhvi Kapoor‘s spy-thriller took an almost 82% jump on Sunday compared to its Friday earnings, bringing positive hope for the film. From here onwards, it would all depend on how it holds itself throughout the week.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film might have benefitted from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s unimpressive growth since the audiences might have deviated to Janhvi’s film for entertainment. Whatever the reason may be, but the growth is definitely a good sign that the film might have a chance.

The clash between Janhvi’s spy-thriller and Ajay Devgn‘s romantic drama does not seem to impact any film much. Ulajh, in the first three days, has earned in the range of 6 crore, almost the same amount Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has fared at the box office.

