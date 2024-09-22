Reports suggest that Parvati Nair, along with Ayalaan producer Rajesh and five others has been accused of harassing a domestic worker. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the victim alleged that he was physically assaulted by the group due to false accusations.

A few years ago, Parvati Nair accused her domestic worker Subash Chandra Bose of stealing valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from her residence. She even filed a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station against Subash for the alleged theft.

Recently, Subash shared his side of the story. He has now accused Parvati and others of locking him in a room and harassing him over the theft allegations, which he claims are false. Subash has taken legal action against the group, filing a case at the Saidapet Court in Chennai. While investigations are ongoing, more details about the case are expected to emerge soon.

On the professional front, Parvati Nair was recently seen in The GOAT, which was released on September 5 and has been doing well in theaters. In addition to Parvati, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudeva Jayaram, and Mohan in significant roles.

Parvati Nair began her career as a model at the young age of 15. She later transitioned to acting, making her debut in the Malayalam film Poppins, which was well-received by both audiences and critics. Over the years, she has appeared in various popular films, including Story Kathe and Yennai Arindhaal. In 2015, she also gained recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed film Vascodigama.

