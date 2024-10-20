Bougainvillea, starring Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil, is sailing smoothly in its theatrical run. After a solid start, it has maintained the momentum. Yes, there was a drop on the second day, but it picked up the pace again on Saturday and scored almost the same collection as that of the opening day. On the whole, the mark of 15 crores has been crossed at the worldwide box office after 3 days.

Released on October 17, the Mollywood psychological thriller received mixed to decent reviews from critics. Among the audience, it has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. Due to this, the film secured a winning total in the first three days and has recovered almost half of the budget through domestic earnings. Today, it will comfortably cross the 10 crore mark in India.

Bougainvillea opened at 3.30 crores. On Friday, it saw a dip and earned 2.25 crores. On day 3 (Saturday), it witnessed a jump of 42.22%, earning 3.20 crores and pushing the total to 8.75 crores net. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 10.32 crores. In overseas, the film has earned 5.50 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 15.82 crores gross after 3 days.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net- 8.75 crores

India gross- 10. 3 2 crores

2 Overseas gross- 5.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 15.82 crores

Bougainvillea is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. Compared with the domestic collection of 8.75 crores, the film has already recovered 43.75% of the total cost. So, in the next few days, it is expected to recover the complete cost and emerge as a success at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

