Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, Veena Nandakumar, Sharafudheen, Srinda

Director: Amal Neerad

What’s Good: There’s a solid twist you likely won’t see coming. The visuals are impressive, notably the cinematography and the careful positioning of the camera.

What’s Bad: The background score in the first half could be more robust, with an overuse of bass that adds little value. The ending and villain are predictable, with noticeable plot holes throughout.

Loo Break: You can take a short break anytime before the 45-minute mark, but keep in mind there are key scenes that introduce and establish the characters, helping us understand who they are and their behavior.

Watch or Not?: If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, this film is worth a watch. It has a slow start, but the second half is quite engaging. However, it’s suited for a more mature audience.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 138 Minutes

The plot of Bougainvillea is straightforward. A young woman, the daughter of a politician from Tamil Nadu, goes missing while studying in Kerala. During the investigation, the police discover that several other young women in their early twenties have also disappeared under similar circumstances. Jyothirmayi’s character, Reethu, becomes the prime suspect. Reethu suffers from memory issues and struggles to recall everything. The film is overly long for its good. Kunchacko Boban’s character, Dr. Royce Thomas, is portrayed as a caring and devoted husband. The central question is whether Reethu is involved in these disappearances and, if so, to what extent.

Bougainvillea Movie Review: Script Analysis

In the first half, the script feels weak as the character establishment drags on for too long. However, it picks up in the second half and does its job effectively. Introducing characters and their behavioral patterns felt authentic, with interactions and dialogues that were true to life. Kunchacko Boban’s character needed more depth, as he wasn’t well-established or fully developed. The script, written by the director alongside Lajo Jose and R.J. Murugan, works but could have been stronger.

Bougainvillea Movie Review: Star Performance

There are few standout characters in this film, but those present do their jobs well. Jyothirmayi’s portrayal of Reethu is a true masterpiece—her performance is utterly convincing, capturing the essence of her character with skill. Kunchacko Boban’s portrayal of Dr. Royce Thomas is even more compelling; he conveys a deep sense of helplessness with remarkable subtlety and emotion.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil, who plays the investigative officer David Koshy, needs to be more utilized. There is little for him to do in this role, and it feels like a missed opportunity for an actor of his caliber. I’m not referring to his stardom but rather his talent as a performer, which isn’t fully tapped into here.

Srinda, playing Rema, the domestic help, is also convincing in her role. She delivers a strong performance and deserves more character roles like this, showcasing her potential. Similarly, as Meera, the psychologist, Veena Nandakumar does a fine job. She convincingly expresses fear and the shifts in her character’s mood, adding depth to her role.

Bougainvillea Movie Review: Direction, Music

Directed by Amal Neerad, best known for his crime thrillers and action dramas, this film sees him deliver an average performance. It could be more outstanding, mainly due to the slow pacing in the early part of the film. One of the main issues lies with the music. Fahadh Faasil‘s introduction is marred by a poorly executed background score, which detracts from the scene’s impact. A film can only be delightful if all aspects come together, ensuring that is the director’s responsibility. In this case, Neerad needs to improve, especially with a weak script and subpar music by Sushin Shyam.

Shyam, who is not a newcomer to the industry and has delivered some impressive work in the past, needs to catch up here. While his previous compositions have been great, his contribution to this film is underwhelming. Overall, the direction in the first half feels lackluster, but the second half feels like a different movie altogether. Many earlier mistakes are redeemed, though flashbacks could have added more depth if handled better.

Bougainvillea Movie Review: The Last Word

In conclusion, while Bougainvillea showcases strong performances from its cast and features a gripping second half, it falls short due to pacing issues and a lackluster soundtrack in the first half. A strong script and consistent direction undermine the film’s potential. However, for dedicated fans of psychological thrillers, it may offer an intriguing experience worth watching.

Bougainvillea Trailer

Bougainvillea released on 17th October, 2024.

