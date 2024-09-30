Director Amal Neerad is back, two years after the massive success of his gangster action film ‘Bheeshma Parvam’, which starred Mammootty. The new project ‘Bougainvillea’ marks another collaboration between Amal Neerad and Fahadh Faasil, following their successful partnerships in ‘Iyobinte Pusthakam’ (2014) and ‘Varathan’ (2018), both of which were well-received and showcased their strong creative synergy.

Plot

Bougainvillea is a psychological thriller that explores the intricate dynamics of a family entangled in a police investigation. Set against the haunting backdrop of a string of enigmatic tourist disappearances in Kerala, the narrative unravels the complexities and secrets hidden within their lives.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Amal Neerad, who co-wrote the script with crime-thriller novelist Lajo Jose. The cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Sharafudheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Jyothirmayi, marking her return to the big screen after a long break. Jyothirmayi, married to director Amal Neerad in real life, is also a co-producer. Sushin Shyam composed the music, Anend C. Chandran handled the cinematography, and Vivek Harshan edited. The visual effects were created by Digibricks and Aswin Sanfran. Produced by Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, the film also has Kunchacko Boban as a co-producer.

Release date

Bougainvillea is set to hit theaters on October 17, 2024.

Trailer

A trailer for Bougainvillea has not been made available yet. However, it is expected to be released soon.

In the meantime, a song titled “Sthuthi” has been released, accessed through the link below. The song presents a unique blend of an upbeat dance rhythm and a darker, more ominous tone. Despite its energetic beat, the lyrics, atmosphere, and visuals evoke a chilling and sinister undertone, crafting an unsettling vibe that lingers, even with its references to Christ.

Song:

