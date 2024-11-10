Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 has been grabbing many eyeballs for its exciting lineup of contestants from diverse industries. However, if two contestants have been at loggerheads quite a few times in the upcoming episodes, it is Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. While Vivian has been hailed as the ‘Laadla’ of the show, Rajat is here to challenge that by making his journey difficult. They also enjoy a humongous fan following, making them one of the frontrunners. Let us look at a detailed analysis of their social media growth after their Bigg Boss stint and who is currently leading the race.

Vivian Dsena’s Instagram Growth Post Bigg Boss 18

Vivian Dsena has been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 18 right since its inception. Before entering the show, the Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor had an Instagram following of 642K. However, ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 18, the actor’s Instagram follower count has grown 71%, and now he enjoys a stellar 1.2 million fan following on Instagram.

Rajat Dalal’s Instagram Growth Post Bigg Boss 18

Rajat Dalal already had a 552K follower count before participating in Bigg Boss 18, thanks to being in the middle of several controversies. His Instagram count increased by a jaw-dropping 189% after participating in the show. Not only this, but the YouTuber has been leading when it comes to the Bigg Boss 18 contestant with the most Instagram follower growth post-Bigg Boss 18. He currently enjoys an Instagram following of 1.7 million.

When it comes to the social media battle, Rajat Dalal is leading Vivian Dsena by 62%. The war of words between the two has also intensified with each passing episode. It will be interesting to see who ultimately goes on to win the show’s trophy.

