The competition in the Bigg Boss 18 house is getting intense with each passing day. Four contestants were eliminated, while two new wild card entries entered the house to fire things up. This week, we saw a shocking incident as Sara Arfeen Khan lost her control and attacked Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena.

As the housemates called for her exit over physical violence, reports suggest that another contestant was evicted from the reality show.

Arfeen Khan Reportedly Out of Bigg Boss 18

While Sara is grabbing the limelight for her breakdown and violent behavior in Bigg Boss 18, her husband, Arfeen Khan, has reportedly been evicted from the show. According to reports on social media platform X, mind coach Arfeen has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show.

This week, four housemates were nominated for eviction: Chahat Pandey, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Arfeen Khan. Arfeen might have gotten the fewest votes, which led to his ouster from the competition. Arfeen is a mind coach who has trained celebrities like Hrithik Roshan. During his journey in Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen often made news for having fights over his profession. He frequently found himself at loggerheads with co-contestants who commented on his career.

The other contenders eliminated from the show so far include Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, Nyra Banerjee, and Shehzada Dhami. Meanwhile, Gunaratna Sadavarte was taken out of the house for a court hearing and has not reentered the show yet.

Has Sara Arfeen Khan been evicted from Bigg Boss 18?

On Thursday’s episode, the actress had a breakdown after Vivian Dsena removed her from the Time God task. Sara began shouting and throwing pillows around, calling Vivian’s decision unfair. She then got violent and attacked Vivian, Eisha, and Avinash. The contestants then asked Bigg Boss for her removal from the show, but the makers told Vivian that a decision would be taken on Weekend Ka Vaar.

As of now, it is not confirmed if Sara has been shown the door or given another chance to continue in the competition.

