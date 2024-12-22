In the world of television and cinema, actors often face challenges that test their patience, both on-screen and off-screen. Among them is Ridhi Dogra, the talented actress who has proved her mettle in daily soaps, reality shows, web series, music videos, and films. She is most famous for her roles as Nusrat in Asur, Priya in Star Plus’s Maryada, and Jailer Kaveri in Jawaan.

However, her journey hasn’t been without its share of struggles. A prominent face in Indian television, she recently opened up about an incident from her earlier days in the industry. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed a disheartening experience where a director’s comment left her questioning her worth. However, she did not let the remark take over her mind and instead stood up for herself in front of the director.

Ridhi Dogra Says She Always Comes Back Strong Whenever Anyone Make Her Feel Small

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ridhi Dogra talked about her journey in the industry. She also shared one incident on a show set where Ridhi was working tirelessly to deliver her best. Ridhi said that she was a television student and had her own doubts when a director explained something. One time, she also gave a suggestion to the director, to which the latter remarked, “She will get the Oscars.”

Dogra understood the sarcasm behind the comment. “These are deflating comments, and I understand why people think the way do because no one is taking pride in TV,” Ridhi continued. “I even fought. If somebody is going to make me feel small, I would always come back and tell them off.” – Dogra shared. Later, another co-actor told Ridhi that the director was making fun of Dogra and saying she was not Aishwarya Rai. However, the actress had her own amusing way of getting back to her haters.

“I confronted the director and complained about it. The director had said, “Yeh kaunsa Aishwarya Rai hai (She is not Aishwarya Rai),” and I told him, “Aap kaunsa Mani Ratnam ho (You’re not Mani Ratnam),” Ridhi revealed. Since then, the actress has jumped leaps and bounds and worked on some huge projects in Bollywood.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Anupamaa: Raahi Alisha Parveen Removed From The Show Overnight, Expresses Frustration After Kinjal & Samar Took Supposed Digs At Rupali Ganguly!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News