Superstar Salman Khan has been one of those celebrities whose life has more or less been shrouded with controversies. But did you know there was one such time when the actor got into a nasty fight with his now-close friend Jackie Shroff? And this was over his then-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Yes, you heard that right! Sangeeta became the reason behind Salman and Jaggu Dada getting into a brawl on the sets of their 1998 film Bandhan.

It all started after rumors of Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani dating surfaced after the two were cast in the 1991 film Izzat. For the unversed, Sangeeta was in a relationship with Salman Khan during this time. This left the megastar fuming. According to a news report in IB Times, Salman was miffed with these speculations and refused to collaborate with Jackie in any of his films. It is said that some of the people from the industry further added fuel to the fire by spreading these rumors.

But things went further downhill when Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff were cast in Bandhan. It is said that both the actors had a bitter fight on the sets of the movie, and things threatened to go out of hand. However, at the right time, Sangeeta Bijlani arrived on the film set to calm things between the two.

She also explained to Salman that the rumors between her and Jackie were mere speculations. This helped to dissolve the situation between the two. Bijlani also shut down the rumors from spreading further from the other gossipmongers.

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff share a good relationship in the present stage. The two have also worked together in films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Bharat, Kyon Ki, and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye. Salman also remains cordial and good friends with ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.

