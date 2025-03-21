Trouble for internet sensation Apoorva Mukhija refuses to end. The social media influencer has been off the radar since the India’s Got Latent controversy. And she’s now stirred another drama at the Sabrina Carpenter’s concert. Netizens are furious! Below is all you need to know about her latest scandal.

For the unversed, Apoorva, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other panelists, fell into legal trouble over their allegedly inappropriate remarks on India’s Got Latent. While the host deleted all the videos from his YouTube channel, Mukhikja still has a promo on her Instagram handle.

In a new viral video, Apoorva Mukhija was seen at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert in Paris. Shelling fashion goals in an off-shoulder corset dress, the social media sensation was visibly having a gala time. However, she left the other attendees annoyed with her constant use of flash light while shooting videos of herself.

A TikTok user shared her video and captioned in French, “POV: We were at the concert, and she was filming her own music video. The security guard asked her to sit down, but she didn’t care. Big flash in the face.”

Things took a controversial turn after Apoorva was seen ranting about the incident while shooting another video. She used flash again and was heard saying, “…thappad maar dungi mai usko.”

Indian viewers are embarrassed by Apoorva Mukhija’s behavior. Many called her out for her alleged nuisance.

A user shared the video and captioned it, “Everyone’s favourite internet feminist Apoorva Mukhija being a nuisance at Sabrina Carpenter’s france concert, this tik tok was posted by some French person Ruining the name of the country and its people by being a complete AH”

Another commented, “She is a nuisance girl not a sensation. What she spoke in a public show, indicates about her dirty mind and character. Shame on her and her supporters.”

A user wrote, “Beyond pathetic word for her. Shame on her.”

“Shame on her,” read another comment.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Beyond pathetic word for her. Shame on her. — Parul Handa (@ParulHanda4) March 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Apoorva recently reacted to the India’s Got Latent controversy. She commented on an appreciation post of her acting in Nadaaniyan by close friend Sufi Motiwala and wrote, “Got hated so hard that now even sufi motiwala doesn’t say hateful things about me.”

