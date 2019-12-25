Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s Reel Mother CONFIRMS Rashami Desai’s Claims Of Inappropriate Behaviour On Sets

A lot has been revealed on Bigg Boss 13, be it about the contestants personal or professional lives. But the most controversial one remains to be Rashami Desai’s claims of Sidharth Shukla’s inappropriate behaviour on Dil Se Dil Tak sets. Recently, the actress even claimed that he was removed twice and pleaded to get back on the show, and now actress Vaishnavi Mahant is backing all her claims.

A video that one of Vaishnavi’s fan accounts posted, has been going viral on the internet where the veteran actress can be seen talking about Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour on the sets. She begins as, “He (Sidharth Shukla) had a problem with a male co-star. He even misbehaved with him. In my opinion, Sidharth was to be blamed here. That boy (Sidharth’s co-star) was doing his work and Sidharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets in front of everyone. He (Sidharth) would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. That boy wasn’t a newcomer. He had acted before. So, I thought that was unprofessional (on Sidharth Shukla’s part) because that boy later refused to work with Sidharth.”

Meanwhile, previously even Sidharth’s Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal had accused him of similar charges. She revealed to how the actor has been inappropriate with his behaviour and made her uncomfortable multiple times. “Once during a shot, he touched my feet inappropriately. When I would be alone, he would come and say sorry. But I realised that people on the sets had started linking us up. I was already in a relationship with somebody else and there was nothing between me and Sidharth. I even complained to the producer,” the actress had previously shared.

