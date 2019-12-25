Good Newwz Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar & Karan Johar’s Film Set To Take A Very Good Start

Good Newwz Box Office Prediction: Last release of 2019, Good Newwz, is round the corner and the film is set to take a very good start at the box office. The film has seen everything going its way right from the time it was announced. With Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar coming together again after Kesari, the film was always meant to be a biggie in the offing. Moreover, the starcast has only become bigger with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani becoming a part of it.

The content that has been revealed so far appears quite promising as well. The first promo worked in a big way, the second promo too was lapped up the audiences while the songs that came out intermittently turned out to be chartbusters as well. There hasn’t been anything to really pick as a weak spot about the film, which means amongst the target audiences – patrons in urban cities – this Raj Mehta directed affair is finding very good attention already.

It was expected that Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 would be a major competition for Good Newwz. However, with the film not quite fetching great numbers at multiplexes, audiences won’t really be divided very much. As a matter of fact if audiences catch fancy of Good Newwz in a big way then it could well emerge as a winner by a major distance by the time its opening weekend is through.

All of these factors pretty much indicate that Good Newwz would open in the range of 20-25 crores. The film is not releasing on a holiday per se but then the festivities are on due to Christmas and New Year. While that should push the opening numbers for the biggie, it could all further elevate in a big way if the content is accepted by the audiences whole heartedly.

