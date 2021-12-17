Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor Starrer Enjoys A Fair First Week

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had a fair first week at the box office as 22 crores* came in. It could well have been closer to the 23 crores mark but then Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived on Thursday itself and that ended up impacting the collections.

That said, one still expected a lot more from the film. In fact given the kind of merits that it has, even in the post-pandemic situation the first week of 30-35 crores should ideally have come in. However that wasn’t the case to be as the weekend growth was decent, but not great, and the weekday hold was reasonable, but not optimal. Ideally, after a 3.75 crores opening day, the weekend should have been in the 16-17 crores range and then Monday collections should have in the 2.75-3 crores range. None of that happened and as a result, the collection stayed lower than expected right throughout the week.

From here, one can’t expect much for the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer since the Hollywood biggie has taken over across the country and then South is already dominated by Pushpa. Though the film will indeed cross 25 crores, its competition would in fact be with Tadap which is getting closer to the 30 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

