Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved his place in Bollywood with some memorable performances. The actor who rose to fame post-Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur recently spoke about OTT stars and said the quality of the shows in the digital platforms are deteriorating as the initial few shows were applause-worthy. Read on to know the full scoop.

The actor who has multiple interesting projects in the pipeline, says the recent digital shows are unbearable and he can’t watch such stuff. He further slammed actors who throw unnecessary tantrums.

In a recent conversation with the Firstpost, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Yeh star system bade parde ko kha gaya (this star system killed the big screen). Now we have so-called stars on OTT claiming big money and throwing tantrums like Bollywood A-listers. They forget the content is king.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further adds, “Woh zamana chala gaya. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed why he won’t star in an OTT show again, “A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta. Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform.”

Recently the actor threw a party for the entire crew of his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru in his newly constructed bungalow, Nawab. Along with the director & producer, actress Kangana Ranaut also graced the bash. Her photos and videos from the celebration are going viral as she wore a white chinkari sari.

On the work front, apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

