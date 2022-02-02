Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar make one of the happening pairs in Bollywood. The duo has entertained us with films like Good Newwz, Kambakkht Ishq, and many more. We can see how much comfort the duo share on the screen. But what if we say that Kareena finds it a bit weird romancing Akki? Below is all you need to know.

Not just Akshay Kumar, but Kareena shared that she finds it awkward working with all the male stars, who have worked with her sister Karisma Kapoor as her hero in the films. She even shared her experience watching Akshay giving his first shot, and how he’ll be working even when she’ll be 75 years old.

While talking to Twinkle Khanna on her Tweak India platform, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am romancing all of Lolo’s (Karisma) co-stars, it’s so weird. (During) Akshay’s first shot, I was in my school uniform. It’s been such a long time, it just shows how amazing he is rather than me.” During the talk, Twinkle raised how male actors have long careers compared to female stars. Adding on it, Kareena said, “But now we are proving them wrong.”

Joking about Akshay Kumar’s unstoppable career, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “He is already planning a two-hero film with Taimur, he’s already told me that,” while saying Akki will be still working when she’ll be at her 75.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. She’ll be also seen in Veere Di Wedding 2 if reports are to be believed.

