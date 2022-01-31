Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Amala Paul, who has made her mark in both Tamil and Malayalam films, seems to have taken a shine to the ancient Chinese philosopher, Lao Tzu, whose aphorism, “Stop leaving and you will arrive”, Amala has shared on Instagram.

The actress, who is known to often share her thoughts on life with her fans and followers on Instagram, carried her pictures with a set of thoughts that have left a mark on her.

One such quote was that of Lao Tzu. It reads: “Stop leaving and you will arrive. Stop searching and you will see. Stop running away and you will be found.”

The actress also quoted the American life coach and healer Jordan Flesher in another post. Flesher says, “The more spiritual you are, the more sexy you are. The more conscious you are, the more attractive you become. The more peaceful you are, the hotter you are. Because the most sexy thing in the universe is spiritual enlightenment. There’s nothing sexier than consciousness.”

Amala Paul had previously spoken about Pushpdeep Bharadwaj, director of the Hindi web series, ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, as someone who embodies his art. Paul plays the character inspired by yesteryear’s Bollywood heroine Parveen Babi in the series.

Taking to social media to pen a long, heartfelt note to her ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ team, Amala Paul said: “It is not every day that you meet someone who embodies their art, but I was fortunate enough to meet one, and that was Pushpdeep Bhardwaj — the director and screenplay writer of ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’.

“What followed the four hours of intense narration from Pushpadeep was a girl who was reminded why she chose to be an actor all over again. Every word that came from him was art in its best form. All I knew at the end of this narration was that I had to do this. I had to be Amna Parvez,” the actress said, sharing a clip of her screen test.

“This footage is a scene from the screen test — I knew I had to bag this character from the word go.

“As I type this, all I can think of are the memories that come along like a breath of fresh air. Right from my audition to the scene test to the very end of this project, my director Pushpadeep has been there and how.”

The actress concluded by noting that ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi‘ and Amna Parvez “would not be what they are today without him (the director)”. She signed off with: “I owe you all BIG.”

