After the shocking death of Sidhu Moose Wala, it was Salman Khan who was under the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi and even received threat. For his own safety, the actor had applied for a gun license and this morning his license was approved. On the other hand, he even upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser with amour and bulletproof glass. Did you know, that other than Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan already own armoured vehicles for the worst-case scenario?

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was the actor’s father Salim Khan who found a threat letter in his regular walking place. Soon after this, their security was doubled. Now let’s see the list of other Bollywood stars who has bulletproof cars.

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Other than Salman Khan, as per MensXP, SRK had received threats from the underworld a few years ago, the actor was forced to upgrade his vehicle. That’s when the Superstar decided to put his money to good use and he purchased a Mercedes Benz S600 Guard worth 10 Crores. Not just bullets, the vehicle is also bomb-proof.

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl is the global superstar who keeps on hopping between the two biggest film industries, Bollywood and Hollywood. Obviously, the actress requires good protection and she owns an armoured version of the Rolls Royce Phantom that costs between 8-10 Crores.

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood decided to invest in an armoured vehicle for the protection of his family. The actor reportedly owns a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, whose price starts at 71.10 Lakh and goes upto 1.46 Crore.

Kangana Ranaut

Looking at the list of her controversies, the Queen star obviously needs protection. A few years back the actress had purchased BMW 7 Series Guard worth 2.14 Crore, which is a mix of ultimate safety and comfort.

Aamir Khan

The three Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are among the most important artists in India. Just like the other two actors, even the Dangal star has an armoured vehicle, reportedly, he even owns a Mercedes Benz S600 Guard which SRK has. The car was purchased after some segments of his TV show weren’t accepted due to which the actor started receiving threats.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Hot Take On Ranveer Singh’s N*de Photoshoot Controversy, Says “Just Proves That Everyone Has A Lot Of Free Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram