Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen recreating the magic of the 1994 song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ for the upcoming film ‘Selfiee’. However, he also penned a quirky birthday note for actor Saif Ali Khan, who starred in the movie alongside him 28 years ago.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him dancing to the song, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ from the film with the same name.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar captioned it: “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless. Happy Birthday, brother!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Directed by Sameer Malkan, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ also stars Shilpa Shetty and Raageshwari. The film went on to become one of the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a box office success at the end of its theatrical run.

Akshay and Saif have worked together in movies such as ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Keemat – They Are Back’, ‘Tu Chor Main Sipahi’ and ‘Tashan’.

According to reports, ‘Selfiee’ also stars Emraan Haashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay will star next in ‘Ram Setu’, ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘, and the yet-to-titled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Be Akshay Kumar’s Costliest Film Ever, Akki & Tiger Shroff&’s Fees Crossing 200 Crores?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram