Couples deciding to have s*x for the first time can be a big decision. At the first time, many may feel awkward, excited, confused, or a combination of all those feelings and more. Hollywood actress Jessica Alba too experience something similar.

The actress recalled her own experience of losing her virginity to her then-boyfriend Michael Weatherly. Like most teenagers losing their virginity and exploring their s*xuality, she was only 18.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jessica Alba said, “I was so young, 18, when I started dating [Michael Weatherly]. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with because, for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like shit. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn’t just going to leave me.”

This comes to my point: Does only women need an emotional connection when they have s*x for the first time? While men may be accused of “only wanting s*x,” most men want and feel a much more emotional connection than a simple bodily release.

As a matter of fact, I would like to point out that men need emotional connection as much as women want in their partner. Often s*x brings couples closer to each other. It makes men feel like they are finally home. There’s something golden about that moment when she takes off all of her clothes before you have s*x for the first time.

Of course, as a man, you feel a certain pressure to lose your virginity. However, I still wanted my first time to be special as said by Jessica Alba. To recall my first time, neither of us planned to have s*x, but it happened. I wasn’t really ready, but I just went with it anyway. It was a cornucopia of emotions filled with awkwardness, excitement, and confusion.

