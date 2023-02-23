T-Series’ new party song, ‘Biba’ is in controversy as it is been accused of being stolen from a Pakistani song of the same name. Featuring Giorgia Andriani and Vaarun Bhagat in the T-Series’ version of the song, it has crossed over 1 Million views within a day. While the Pakistani creators of the song are claiming that T-Series has stolen their song, it has been receiving massive backlash in the comment section.

Even in the past, T-Series has been accused of similar allegations by many artists. With the voice of Sachet Tandon, Mohd Danish, and Shadab Faridi, the new music video shows Giorgia & Vaarun grooving to the music of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, and Farrukh Ali Khan. However, the original song creator accuses the musical giant company of “CLEAR THEFT!”

Taking to Instagram, Farasat Anees, the Pakistani creator of the song Biba claims that T-Series has copied the song. While sharing a story he writes, “So Fuc**d up of @TSeries.official For copying my track ‘Biba’ We coming your way, hang on tight”. He also shared a post mentioning how T-Series has copied his version of the song along with the music and lyrics.

“What a disgrace @tseries.official stealing out work because it has been trending in the world”, wrote Farasat Anees in a lengthy caption. He mentioned, “Me & my brothers @toshaayy @slicktrickk worked day & night to bring this song where it is. PLEASE HAVE SOME SHAME & stop ruining every good song from Pakistan”. Checkout the post below

Soon the Pakistani singer‘s post received attention from various artists and they blasted T-Series for stealing the song. “Copy karna tu inki purani adadt”, write a user.

Another added, “they could have asked you to be involved and respected your craft”. Another fan of the original artist said, “No copy will ever match up to the original”.

“Sue them. Take the money. Be shameless. Nobody I repeat nobody is entitled to take your music”, added another netizen. “Stop Ruining Every Good Song From Pakistan”, added another user.

While there has been no confirmation of whether the song has been copied or not, we do not claim it to be true or false. All the information above is given by the netizens.

