Pakistani television actress Hira Mani is well known for her daily soaps like Jab We Wed, Preet Na Kariyo Koi, Sun Yaara Yaqeen Ka Safar, Thays, Do Bol, Ghalati, and Kashf. However, the actress who takes pride in being a singer seemingly had an embarrassing moment during a concert.

Advertisement

Ever since her song “Sawaari” on Kashmir Beats became a viral hit, the actress has been performing more music concerts rather than focusing on her acting career. She recently even had a concert in London as part of the Jashan-e-Azaadi on 14 August.

Advertisement

While Hira Mani was performing enthusiastically on stage, the audience was definitely not enthusiastic about her performance. She even tried to get the audience to sing along with her when she crooned her song “Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya” from her drama serial Do Bol. But the audience just refused to participate.

The Pakistani actress even gave an ultimatum to the fans that she won’t sing if they don’t join her. But the audience was still not impressed and refused to participate. The video went viral on social media and netizens are also having a field day at the expense of the actress’ public embarrassment.

The amount of effort I put in a relationship vs the response I get in return 😂😂 HiraMani performing in Wembley Arena But Audience is not Interested 👀 –

–#HiraMani #jatujhemaafkiya #Wembley #Arena pic.twitter.com/Uu3yiN1RHN — Lollywoodnow_ (@Lollywoodnow1) August 16, 2022

Hira Mani tried to get the audience to sing along with her on “Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya”, but no one responded. #Anokhay #hiramani pic.twitter.com/xpnonwkgMK — Anokhay (@AnokhayOfficial) August 16, 2022

Hira Mani’s concert turns out to be a flop, Audience didn’t want to hear her singing.#hiramani pic.twitter.com/2gwWmGizKo — Trolls Officials (@trollsofficials) August 17, 2022

It is also worth pointing out that very few actresses, who started their careers after marriage, have remained relevant. Hira Mani is one of the few artists. She has been one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani film industry. She became a household name in Pakistan with brilliant performances in television soaps. Fans loved the actress’ performance in drama serials like Kashf and the blockbuster serial Mere Pass Tum Ho.

So what do you think about Hira Mani’s performance at the London concert? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan’s Patriotism Was Questioned For Demanding Pakistani Players In IPL & He Had Replied Saying “I Get Very Emotional About The Things…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram