Recently, Kashmera Shah made headlines when she indulged in PDA with her husband and comedian Krushna Abhishek. The couple was snapped at a recent party where they posed for paps around the same time, Kashmera was seen pulling Krushna towards her and smooching him in front of the paps. The duo was later joined by Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as they posed for shutterbugs. However, Shah was trolled heavily as netizens thought she was heavily drunk.

After the same party, the actress was also seen reacting to Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s marriage fiasco and bashing Adil was lending her support for the actress. She even bashed trolls for calling her drunk at a recent party.

Now in her recent interview, Kashmera Shah opened up about that night and the PDA that grabbed the eyeballs. She also reacted to the trolls who thought she was drunk following which she couldn’t even stand properly. Kashmera recently set the record straight and revealed that she couldn’t stand properly because she wasn’t drunk but jetlagged. The actress arrived at the party soon after travelling back from LA.

Kashmera Shah told ETimes, “Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn’t know. Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time.”

“It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that’s why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday,” said Kashmera Shah further.

In the same conversation, she also opened up about Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s marital discord and called the controversy queen her ‘frenemy’. Kashmera Shah stated that Rakhi’s issue with Adil is her personal issue and she would not want to get into it. However, she’s here to support her.

She further said that calls her a ‘frenemy’ because they have even fought equally many times. Shah concluded by saying if Rakhi is going through a crisis, then however she is or whatever people speak about her, she will always be there for her.

