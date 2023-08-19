After battling weight issues, Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has shared a selfie flaunting his ripped body at the beach.

Fardeen took to Instagram, where he posted a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. In the image, he looked away from the camera with the sunset and the waves in the background.

For the caption, Fardeen Khan wrote: “Sun sea sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day.”

His friends and social media users could not keep calm after looking at his perfect transformation picture.

Actress Dia Mirza dedicated a song to him: “Here comes the sun.” She added: “Shine on my friend.”

Zayed Khan sais: “Well done FK.”

An amazed Rohit Bose Roy said: “Look at you.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented: “Smashing FK.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Rantnani found the picture “Deadly.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a “fire” emoji.

A fan said: “The curious cas of Benhamin Fardeen!! Reverse aging at its best.”

Another said: “The Hulk baap re baap my superstar fav Feroz Khan’s gem fardeen khan. Best handsome actor.”

“Looking awesome sir,” said another.

Almost three years ago, a few pictures of Fardeen started doing the rounds on social media, and the actor had visibly put on a lot of weight for which he was criticised.

His last film was Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010. According to reports, he was supposed to return to films with Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Visfot’. He is expected to make his OTT debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s web series Heeramandi.

