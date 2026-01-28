Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and Joseph Kosinski’s F1 rank among the most-nominated films at the 2026 Oscars, earning 16, 13, and 9 nominations, respectively. While it remains to be seen which film bags the Best Picture trophy at the 98th Academy Awards, all three titles are set to return to select theaters with an IMAX re-release on January 30, 2026, capitalizing on peak awards-season momentum.

With a current worldwide box office total of $631.8 million, F1 stands as the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo, and ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing movies of all time globally. As the critically acclaimed sports drama gears up for its IMAX re-release amid renewed awards buzz, it is now eyeing three new box office milestones. Read on to see which targets the Brad Pitt-led film is poised to chase next.

F1 Box Office Summary

North America – $189.6 million

International – $442.2 million

Worldwide – $631.8 million

1. F1 Targeting Its Next 2025 Box Office Rival Worldwide

Among 2025 releases, Brad Pitt’s F1 currently trails just behind the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which has grossed $636.4 million worldwide. This places the sports drama roughly $4.6 million short of the fantasy adventure’s global total. With renewed visibility and premium-format appeal from its upcoming IMAX re-release, F1 has a realistic chance of potentially overtaking How to Train Your Dragon and climbing further up the 2025 worldwide box office rankings.

2. The $200 Million Domestic Mark

As of now, F1 has earned $189.6 million in North America, leaving it about $10.4 million short of reaching the $200 million domestic milestone. If the film attracts enough footfall from returning and first-time viewers, and given the awareness around its IMAX re-release, it could still reach this benchmark. The final numbers should become clearer in the coming weeks.

3. F1 Aims To Outgross Thunderbolts* & Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning In North America

F1 trails the domestic totals of Thunderbolts* ($190.3 million) and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($197.4 million). To surpass these films, the Brad Pitt-led sports drama needs to add roughly $700K and $7.8 million, respectively. While F1 should comfortably overtake the Marvel title following its IMAX re-release, potentially surpassing the latest Mission: Impossible entry may take a bit longer. The final verdict should be clear in the weeks ahead.

F1 – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Official Trailer

