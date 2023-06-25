Emma Hernan “always knew” she’d work in real estate and she loves helping people find their “dream homes”.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star couldn’t be happier with her career and feels really “lucky” to be working in Los Angeles doing something that she is so passionate about.

Emma Hernan told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I love what I do, from real estate to running my own [plant-based food brand] business Emma Leigh + Co.”

“I always knew I’d be in the real-estate business in some way or another, from investing to buying property, and now I’m lucky enough to help others find their dream homes.”

The 31-year-old star has opted for a “very New England style” when it comes to her own abode because it reminds her of her roots.

Emma Hernan said: “My home is very New England style, which makes me feel really at home in Los Angeles since I’m originally from Boston.”

Emma Hernan is ready to take a vacation because she’s been working really hard of late.

Asked how she maintains a work/life balance, Emma Hernan said: “It’s a balance for sure and I work hard so that I can enjoy my downtime.

“I’m definitely overdue some downtime though, I must say…

“Hopefully a vacation somewhere tropical, but so far I’ve got nothing planned.

“I have a business to run and some houses to sell first.”

When it comes to her motivations, the reality TV star’s family come first.

Asked what motivates her, she said: “My family. My family is everything to me and they are the reason I work so hard each and every day.”

‘Selling Sunset’ is currently airing its sixth season and a seventh is in the works, but Emma refused to say if there’ll be even more in the future.

Emma Hernan simply teased: “You will have to wait and see…”

