Maya Vander adopted a “cautious” approach throughout her latest pregnancy.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star gave birth to her daughter Emma in May – but after suffering a “public” pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in late 2021, Maya was particularly careful throughout her latest pregnancy.

The reality star – who also has Elle, three, and Aiden, four – told People: “This pregnancy, in particular, because of my late loss last year, it was a bit more – I wouldn’t call it anxiety because I’m a pretty relaxed person – I was just a little more cautious and worried because I learned that you can lose a baby, no matter how far along you are, even if things are going the way they should b I learned that you can lose a baby.”

Maya actually underwent “way more” monitoring throughout her latest pregnancy. She said: “I did everything I could, the doctors did everything they could, to make sure we’re not going to have any problems again. It was helpful, having more checkups and so on.”

Maya announced the arrival of her baby girl on social media.

The Selling Sunset star also admitted that she’d made a concerted effort to keep her pregnancy “as quiet as possible” after her previous heartbreak.

She wrote on Instagram in May: “Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. (sic)”

Maya added that she couldn’t find the words to express her “sense of relief and happiness” after giving birth to Emma.

She said on social media: “I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness! (sic)”

